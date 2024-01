Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday appointed, in a signed decree, Virgílio Domingos da Silva Júlio, to the position of director of the Ceremonial of the President of the Republic.

According to the Press Secretariat, Maria Teresa Adelaide Bento Lourenço was also appointed to the position of deputy director of the Ceremonial of the President of the Republic. VIC/DOJ