Angola: Government Prepares Conditions to 'Stop' Speculation On Bread's Price

Luanda — The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, on Wednesday in Luanda assured the creation of the necessary control conditions to avoid the shortage of wheat flour and, consequently, speculation in the price of bread across the country.

Speaking during the first edition of 2024 of 'CaféCipra', the minister recalled that wheat flour and bread are part of the products of the monitored price regime, so they are creating conditions to effectively implement this Government regulation.

"We need to give more transparency to this regulation. Therefore, we have to monitor the entire chain, from the production of the cereal to the definitive production of the bread", he stressed.

He explained that the bread produced in the country is essentially wheat flour and Angola already produces this good, although it does not yet meet market demand, and is still very exposed to external factors.

Faced with this scenario of dependence on wheat imports, Rui Miguêns de Oliveira pointed to the increase in national production as an internal response to solve the problem of these imports and avoid the rise in the price of the entire chain.

He said that the increase in the level of cereal production will allow companies to turn wheat grain into flour and increase the supply of this product in the market.

He said, on the other hand, that the Government also intends to ensure that the national industry can achieve adequate production levels, as a significant part of it is producing below 50 percent.

It is also part of the sector's agenda to ensure that the country's small and large agricultural production is transformed, so that products reach citizens' tables at affordable prices.

According to the minister, the sector is also working to simplify export processes, to increasingly allow companies to participate in the national production process and be attracted to export locally produced goods.

Under the motto 'Impact of private investment in the productive sector', the first 2024 edition of 'CaféCipra', promoted by the Press Centre of the Presidency of the Republic (CIPRA), was guided by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, and was attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Francisco de Assis, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIPX, Lello Francisco. SJ/QCB/AC/DOJ