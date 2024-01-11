Kenya: Omondi Motivated to Lead Shujaa 'Young Turks' Back to World Rugby 7s Series

Nairobi — National men's rugby 7s team co-captain Tony Omondi says he will be the proudest man on earth to lead the side back to the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Omondi said playing in the prestigious tournament is the dream of every rugby player that the younger members of Shujaa deserve to play in.

"For me, personally, starting my rugby journey, I have always wanted to play in the series. Luckily enough I was able to do so and looking back, we are just caretakers of the jersey. I'd love for those starting out in their rugby journey to play in the tournament and that is enough motivation for me to lead the team back to the World Rugby Sevens Series," Omondi said.

Shujaa were relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series in May last year after falling 12-7 to Canada in the playoffs final at the London Sevens.

It was the first time in their existence the team have dropped down from the top tier, which came against backdrop of financial woes affecting the sport in Kenya.

They commence their journey back to the top this weekend when they compete in the Challenger Series in Dubai where they face Mexico, Germany and Uganda in Pool C.

Omondi said the playing unit are hungry for success and have worked tirelessly for the same.

"I think we have prepared enough...we took a short break during the festive season, which for most of you I know were with your families. For us we were here training hard...preparing for the Challenger Series. Taking a game at a time will be crucial and taking each and every single game as a final. That is what we are looking forward to. We don't underrate any team but are prepared and are going to bring it back home," the Mwamba RFC player said.

The team is presently going through their last-minute touches in Dubai under tutelage of Kelvin 'Bling' Wambua, assisted by Strathmore Leos coach Louis 'Fadhee' Kisia.

Speaking at the same time, co-captain Vincent Onyala credited the technical bench for whipping the players into shape and developing a match-winning strategy.

"The journey has just began. I'd say it's a marathon...or rather a half marathon. It is supposed to be strategic and not helter skelter with no plan. I believe the technical bench we have is the best to do it and I am pretty confident that at the end of the journey we are going back to the series," Onyala said.

Onyala further said qualifying for the Sevens Series will not be the end of the journey for Shujaa.

"After that (getting back to the World Rugby Sevens Series), we will need to have tough conversations because staying there will be a different challenge. I'd request all the fans out there to walk with us throughout this journey. Every stakeholder...every supporter, make your voices known," the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) player said.

The boys begin their Challenger campaign on Friday against Mexico before facing their East African neighbours in the evening.

They then face Germany on Saturday at which point they hope to have secured passage into the knockout stages.