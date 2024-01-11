Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay to Retire After 2024 Tour Du Rwanda

10 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Ethiopian cyclist Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay has announced he will call it quits from the sport after the 2024 Tour du Rwanda race slated for February 18-25.

Grmay, 32, started his career with Tour du Rwanda 2010 being his first major international event and he wants to end his 14-year career in the same event.

"The Tour du Rwanda was my first stage race in my cycling career in 2010 with team WCC Africa and, after 13 years of my career, I want to go back to Tour du Rwanda and finish my cycling career this year there and I'm looking forward to the last race of my career," Grmay posted on his official X handle on Wednesday, January 10.

Born in Tigray, Grmay won national road race three times, national time trial six times, African time trial once.

The last time he took part in Tour du Rwanda back in 2010, he finished 5th overall in the general classification.

