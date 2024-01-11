Kenya: Bamburi Takes Measures to Limit Coal Dust Pollution in Mombasa

11 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Bamburi Cement has adopted environmental measures to prevent coal dust pollution in Mombasa County.

This comes after local complained of pollution caused by unprecedented winds during coal storage preparation at its plant.

Some of the steps taken in collaboration with the devolved unit include suspending certain activities, implementing additional measures, and forming a cross-functional committee.

"In collaboration with the County Government of Mombasa, we have voluntarily suspended certain activities, implementing additional measures and forming a cross-functional committee," Bamburi said.

"In our commitment to compliance, we are conducting thorough reviews, enhancing community engagement, and maintaining normal operations," it added.

"We continue to engage with the County Government of Mombasa's Public Health, Environment departments, and other stakeholders, to arrive at a sustainable solution."

