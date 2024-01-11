Tanzania: Parliamentary Committee Pleased With Water Project

Mwanza — MWANZA: THE Parliamentary Budget Committee has expressed satisfaction with the water service delivery provided by the Butimba water project, which was constructed at a cost of 31 million euros (about 85bn/-).

The committee also praised the Mwanza regional authorities, including Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla and the management of Mwanza Urban Water Sewerage (Mwauwasa) for their good supervision of the project.

The project, which has been completed, is now providing water services to the residents.

The committee's Chairperson Daniel Siro expressed satisfaction on behalf of the committee after their official tour of the project to observe the services it provides to the people.

Mr Siro also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her commitment to ending water shortages in Mwanza city and providing funds for the construction of the project.

The project will address the water challenges faced by Mwanza residents and ensure that women have access to water services.

Mr Siro praised the Ministry of Water, particularly Minister Jumaa Aweso, for effectively managing and implementing such a large water project in Mwanza city.

"As the committee in charge of the budget in parliament, we congratulate the government for the excellent work that has been done and we are satisfied with this project," he explained.

He stated that the committee's role is to advocate for the allocation of funds for development projects, including water projects. Therefore, his committee will not hinder the implementation of ongoing and new projects in various parts of the country.

Minister Aweso thanked the committee for consistently providing more funds to the Ministry of Water for the implementation of water projects.

He mentioned that in the past, the ministry faced numerous complaints due to the struggle to secure sufficient funds for water project implementation in the country.

As a result, many projects remained incomplete for years, such as the Mugumu water project in the Serengeti District, which was built in 1980 but has yet to be completed.

Minister Aweso explained that budget deficiency has been the biggest challenge each financial year.

However, whenever funds are available, the committee approves them, enabling the ministry to implement water projects in phases across the country.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate President Samia Suluhu Hassan for providing us with the greatest support for the implementation of water projects," he said.

He attributed the ministry's success in implementing water projects for urban and rural areas to the efforts of the committee in supporting the allocation of funds from the budget.

He expressed his congratulations to the leaders and members of the Budget Committee for their significant contribution.

"I don't know how to express my gratitude to the committee so that the Chairman can understand. You have been working closely with us to prepare the ministry's budget," he explained.

Regarding the water access situation in Mwanza city and its challenges, Minister Aweso stated that the situation was worse in the past.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Makalla congratulated Water Minister Jumaa Aweso for his excellent work in monitoring, managing and implementing water projects in the country.

He mentioned that the Butimba water project would benefit the residents of Nyamagana, Ilemela, Misungwi and Magu Districts. He commended the committee for effectively supervising the government's funds for project development in the country.