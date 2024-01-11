Angola: Over Six Million Square Meters Demined in Moxico Province

Luena — An area of six million square meters of land, corresponding to 17 fields, was cleared in 2023, the local representative of the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAM), Chile Chicanha, said Wednesday in Luena.

In the demined areas, 4,659 explosive devices (uxos), 3,306 obsolete ammunition of various calibers, 497 anti-tank mines and 36 anti-personnel mines were removed and destroyed.

According to the official, the work covered the municipalities of Moxico (provincial headquarters), Léua, Camanongue and Luchazes, and the actions focused mainly on spaces for the implementation of agricultural projects and social infrastructures, such as roads and bridges.

This work allowed the reduction from 244 to 227 minefields, the source said.

In the period under review, nine accidents were recorded, resulting in 25 victims, of which seven died and others were injured, mostly affecting children aged two to 15 years.

Compared to the previous period, there was an increase of five cases of accidents and four deaths.

On the other hand, he said that ANAM is concerned about the high rate of collection and sale of ferrous material in the province, as it poses a danger to waste pickers (people who select and sell recyclable materials).

The provinces of Cuando-Cubango, Moxico, Cuanza-Sul and Bié have the highest level of expulsions, stating that they represent 75% of the affected areas of the country, whose completion of the process should take place in 2028, according to ANAM.

The demining process in Moxico relies on the Mining Consultant Group (MAG), an international non-governmental organization operating in Angola since 1994, of the National Demining Center (formerly the National Demining Institute - INAD).

It also has the Engineering and Infrastructure Department of the Eastern Military Region and the Seventh Demining Brigade of the Military House of the President of the Republic.

The province, which covers 223,000 square kilometers, was the scene of several military conflicts during the civil war, which lasted 27 years. LTY/TC/YD/DOJ