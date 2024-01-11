Angola: New Commander of the Northern Air Region Reiterates Commitment to the Defense of the Homeland

10 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — The new commander of the Northern Air Region, Lieutenant General Casimiro Tati Franque, reaffirmed on Wednesday in the Angolan city of Cabinda the commitment to work for the defense of the homeland.

The general officer, who was speaking at the presentation to the members of the Provincial Government of Cabinda and heads of the defense and security bodies, called for the dedication, commitment and unity of the personnel in the fulfillment of the mission.

"I am taking command at a special moment of transformation of the Angolan Armed Forces. The challenges are enormous, but with in-depth work at the unit level, the mission will be fulfilled responsibly," he said.

On the occasion, the commander of the National Air Force, Lieutenant General Virgílio António Pinto, highlighted the importance of the branch in the defense of national airspace.

He recalled that the Northern Air Region encompasses 10 provinces, defending, therefore, greater responsibility and readiness of the personnel.

For his part, the vice-governor of Cabinda for the technical sector, Agostinho da Silva, expressed the availability of the provincial government to continue working with the command of the Northern Air Region to safeguard the national airspace.

The Northern Air Region includes the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Uíge, Zaire, Cabinda, Malange, Cuanza-Norte, Lunda-Norte, Lunda-Sul and Moxico. ING/PL/MCN/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.