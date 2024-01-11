Angola: Property Tax Yields 60.3 Billion Kwanzas to State

Luanda — The General Tax Administration (AGT) collected 60.3 billion kwanzas in 2023 from the Property Tax, representing about 1.3% of non-oil revenue.

According to the AGT administrator, Leonildo Manuel, for the year 2024 it is estimated to collect 63.7 billion kwanzas from Property Tax revenues, which represents a growth of 6%, compared to the amount collected in 2023.

The administrator, who was speaking at a press conference on the launch of the Property Tax and Motor Vehicle Tax (IVM) payment campaign, said that until January 4, 2023, 288 thousand 885 properties (apartments, villas, offices) were registered, about 15%, compared to 2022, which had a registration of 74%, due to the unofficial registration of centralities.

Leonildo Manuel said that the provinces of Luanda, Benguela and Huíla were the ones that contributed the most, stressing that non-payment of the tax obligation results in a fine of 25% of the rate of the missing tax amount and interest of 1% per month counted day by day.

As for the IVM, AGT collected, in 2023, 4.4 billion kwanzas, about 0.1 percent of non-oil revenue.

For the year 2024, he said, it is expected to collect 5.4 billion kwanzas from the IVM, representing a growth of 22%, compared to the value of 2023.

The official said that so far 668,846 motor vehicles have been registered, including 176 aircraft, 2,851 boats, 64,429 motorcycles, 72,263 heavy cars and light cars, a growth of 11.7%, compared to 2022, of 15.1%.

The payment of the Property Tax covers holders, owners and usufructuaries in possession of real estate, that is, holders of rents from real estate rentals.

The State, local authorities, diplomatic and consular representations (as long as there is reciprocity in the treatment), as well as public institutes and recognized religious institutions are exempt from this mandatory tax.

Owners of rustic buildings, with useful use, as well as those located in rural areas, with a size equal to or less than seven hectares, agricultural fields, precarious construction properties and social housing are also exempt.

How to calculate the value

According to the tax authority, in the case of rustic buildings (IP- Detention), the reference value for the calculation is the corresponding to 10,397 Kwanzas per hectare, of the non-productive part.

For rented buildings (IP-Rent), the property tax is 25% on 60% of the rent, i.e. effectively 15% on the total value of the rent.

In the case of non-leased buildings (IP-Detention), properties with a patrimonial value of up to five million, the rate is 0.1%, while others with a value of five million and one kwanza to six million, the rate is 0.5% on the excess of five million kwanzas.

For building land, the rate of this tax is 0.6%.

The voluntary payment of property taxes and Motor Vehicle Taxes (IVM) for 2023 began on the 2nd of this month, throughout the national territory, at AGT's tax offices or posts.

For payment, taxpayers can make an appointment through the Taxpayer Portal or the AGT website for online or face-to-face service, as well as request support from the Taxpayer Support Center, to facilitate the fulfillment of this task.

The Property Tax on the holding of real estate must be paid by the last working day of March by the taxpayer, but it can be paid in six consecutive instalments, at the request of the interested party.

Motor Vehicle Tax (IVM)

The Tax on Motor Vehicles (IVM), approved by Law nº 24/20, of 13 June, which revoked the Circulation Tax - approved by Legislative Diploma nº 3837, of 30 July 1968, is charged from 2 January June of each year.

Motor vehicles, namely light and heavy cars, motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles and quadricycles, as well as boats and aircraft, are subject to IVM. All motor vehicles, whether exempt or not, must be registered. ASS/AC/DOJ