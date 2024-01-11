Angola: Aniesa Detects 966 Infractions During the Festive Season

Viana — The National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA detected 966 commercial infractions across the country, as from December 15, 2023 to January 5 of 2024, while in previous year (2022), only 215 frauds were recorded.

The fact was announced on Wednesday, at a press conference, by the deputy inspector of ANIESA, Heleno Antunes, during the briefing meeting on "Operation Christmas", carried out in 10 provinces, which resulted in 528 inspection visits, against 50 the previous year.

During this period, he added, 19 products were seized and rendered useless in the respective commercial areas, due to deterioration, and others beyond their expiration date, such as cheese, rice, egg, chorizo, black beans, cornmeal, turkey tail, yellow corn meal of Roman brand, Kianda wheat flour, powdered milk, bread yeast, among other food items.

Regarding the infringements identified, Heleno Antunes highlighted cases of price speculation, lack of issuance of invoices for the structure of price calculations, failure to present a food quality certificate, expiry of products and the absence of a license for commercial activity.

Without revealing the names of commercial establishments, he said that four institutions have been temporarily suspended, while the legal procedures to which they are subject are underway.

According to the officer, the data from Operation Christmas was carried out in the 18 provinces, but only ten were available, namely Luanda, Benguela, Bengo, Cuando Cubango, Huíla, Malanje, Cabinda, Cuanza-Norte, Zaire and Cunene, without, however, explaining the reasons that were the basis for the lack of data from the others.

Without providing data on the collection of infractions, he explained that it will depend on the amount of the fines that is typified based on the law, which will make it difficult to determine the real amount, because it results from the evaluation and severity of each ongoing process.

Asked about the strategies that ANIESA has to put an end to the recurrent price rise during the festive season, he highlighted that the intensification of inspection actions at commercial establishments, from September to December, is one of the strategies to eradicate this habit of bad faith, as it is a period of opportunity, in some cases used to make an easy profit. AA/HDC/AC/DOJ