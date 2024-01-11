Namibia: Jacobs to Join Pirates

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has rejected allegations that Woody Jacobs has been appointed as head coach of the Brave Gladiators, while Namibian premiership club Orlando Pirates yesterday announced that Jacobs will join them as head coach.

Jacobs has been coaching Botswana Premier League team Matebele FC this season, taking them to a sixth position on the log, but the club yesterday issued a statement saying that he had been relieved of his services.

"Matebele Football Club has amicably parted ways with head coach Nicholas Woody Jacobs. He is joining the Namibian national women's team as head coach," it said.

"We are grateful to coach Jacobs for laying a solid foundation for us, which made us competitive in the premier league. We wish him success and good health in his coaching career," it added.

Matebele FC added that coach Elias Chinyemba who recently completed his CAF A license coach will hold the fort 'until further notice.'

The interim secretary general of the NFA, Jochen Traut yesterday, however, refuted the allegations.

"It's not true and we have not appointed Jacobs as the senior national women's team head coach. However, what we are hearing are talks and rumours that he will join Orlando Pirates," he said.

"We are not even in the process of employing a head coach for the Brave Gladiators and we will kickstart the process when that comes, but for now no one has been appointed," Traut reiterated.

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, confirmed the rumours yesterday, issuing a media statement saying that they had appointed Jacobs as head coach with immediate effect.

"Nicholas Woody Jacobs will immediately commence his role as head coach and will take over from Costa Khaiseb. The club also wishes to put on record that Jacobs has a pending matter with the NFA and will only take up his role as head coach of Orlando Pirates," it said.

"We wish to clarify this matter as contrasting to what was announced by his former club Matebele FC via a media statement issued on 10 January," it added.

Pirates chairman Charles 'Disco' Naruseb also confirmed Jacobs' appointment as the Buccaneers head coach.

"Yes, you are talking to the right person and I can confirm that Jacobs has signed an agreement with us for the Debmarine premiership second leg."

Asked about the duration of the contract, Naruseb said: "It's a performance-based contract and any extension depends on how Jacobs will perform as the coach."

Jacobs faces a tough assignment with Pirates who are currently bottom of the Debmarine Premiershipon eight points from 15 matches, with only two wins, two draws and 11 losses.

Efforts to get confirmation from jacobs proved futile at the time of going to press.