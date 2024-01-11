Namibia: Over 100 Arrested Over Drugs in December

11 January 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Selma Iyambo

The police arrested 112 people in connection with illegal substances in December.

Of these suspects, 109 are Namibian, one Burundian, one Motswana, and one is a Zambian national.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a press statement on Wednesday said various illegal substances have been seized, including about 886kg of cannabis to the value of about N$8,9 million, 762 Mandrax tablets to the value of N$91 440, about 196 units of crack cocaine to the value of N$19 620, and 210g of methcathinone worth N$105 000.

"The total value of drugs seized is N$9 074 362,40," the statement read.

Shikwambi pleaded with the nation to assist the police in curbing this type of crime, which threatens the future of young Namibians.

