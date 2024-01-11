Namibia: SA Players Dominate Junior Tennis Champs

South African players dominated the International Tennis Federation Confederation of African Tennis junior tournament in Windhoek, winning three of the four singles titles on offer.

In the boys u16 category, the top seed, John Bothma of South Africa won the singles title after beating his second-seeded compatriot Connor Doig 6-3, 7-6 in the final.

The seventh-seeded Justino Rodrigues of Angola finished third after beating Nhlakanipho Ngwenya of South Africa 6-2, 7-5.

Ruben Yssel was the top performing Namibian player, finishing 10th overall after losing 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 to Eric Sigauque of Mozambique.

Two more Namibians, Lian Kuhn and Eduan Schollij finished 11th and 12th respectively after Kuhn won their 11th place play-off match 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.

In the girls u16 category the second-seeded Alegra van der Walt of South Africa won the title after beating her top-seeded compatriot Morgan Jordaan 6-2, 6-2 in the final, while the third-seeded Zahara El Zein of Zimbabwe came third after beating Londwabo Majeke of South Africa 7-5, 3-6, 10-5.

The top Namibian players were Mari van Schalkwyk and Joanivia Bezuidenhout who finished ninth and tenth respectively after Van Schalkwyk won their ninth position play-off match 7-6, 4-6, 10-6.

In the boys u14 category, the unseeded Jamie Roux of South Africa beat the sixth-seeded Martin Seetso of Botswana 6-1, 6-3 in the final, while Eathan Pieper of South Africa beat Alex Thevenet of Mauritius 6-3, 6-3 in the third place play-off.

Luan Brand was the best performing Namibian, finishing 11th overall after beating Courage Ndlovu of Zimbabwe 7-5, 2-6, 10-6, while Johan Theron finished 17th after beating Lesley Jemusse of Mozambique 6-3, 6-4.

In the girls u14 category, the top seed Kuzivaishe Chapepa of Zimbabwe beat the unseeded Jordan Edwards of SA 6-2, 6-1 in the final, while Nikilitha Ndungane of South Africa finished third after beating the second-seeded Akeelah Khanye of Zimbabwe 6-4, 6-3.

Emma Brinkmann was Namibia's top performer in the girls u14 category, finishing 13th, while her compatriot Secilia Nghitewapo finished 16th.