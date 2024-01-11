Kenya's Passport 6th Strongest in Africa

Nairobi — Kenyan passport holders can travel to 76 countries globally visa-free, a new data shows, indicating its growing prominence worldwide.

The latest data compiled by the Henley Passport Index also ranks the country's passport at number 67 globally, together with Malawi.

The Seychelles passport is the most powerful on the continent at number 26, followed by Mauritius (30), South Africa (53), Namibia, and Lesotho at 65, as well as Eswatini (66).

The strongest passports include those of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, whose citizens can travel to 194 countries globally without the need to apply for visas.