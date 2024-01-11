Kenya: Affordable Housing Projects to Generate Over 10,000 Jobs for Youth, Women

Nairobi — The recently launched Affordable Housing Projects are poised to create substantial employment opportunities, particularly for the country's youth and women.

With an estimated 6,000 direct job openings in the construction sector and an additional 4,000 indirect employment opportunities, these projects mark a significant step forward in delivering decent and affordable housing to all Kenyan citizens.

President William Ruto's commitment to providing affordable housing for citizens is taking shape with the commencement of construction on 2,000 housing units in various regions of the country.

The goal is to address the housing needs of the population while boosting economic growth through job creation.

One of the flagship projects, the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project, located in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, is set to deliver 1,506 housing units on a 13-acre piece of land. Beyond housing, this ambitious development will include a kindergarten, mixed-use commercial spaces, and a social hall.

The construction phase of the project is expected to generate approximately 1,500 job opportunities.

Additionally, the project is engaging the Jua Kali Sector to provide locally manufactured items such as windows, hedges, and doors, further bolstering the local economy.

The expansion of sewer and water infrastructure within the existing network is also a part of this transformative initiative, with a targeted completion date of January 2026.

Another notable project, the Kidiwa Affordable Housing Project in Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, will deliver 220 housing units, offering 500 direct job positions and over 2,000 indirect employment opportunities.

The units will encompass various housing types, including 60 studio apartments, 40 one-bedroom units, 100 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units, all on a 3.2-acre piece of land.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruto underscored the government's unwavering commitment to the Affordable Housing Program.

He recognized the significant impact on employment, particularly for the country's young workforce, if the program were to cease. The President made these remarks during the inauguration of the Nanyuki Affordable Housing Project in Laikipia East Constituency.

This project, situated on 2.5 acres of land, is set to deliver 200 housing units, ranging from studio apartments to one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

The project will collaborate with TVET colleges, the National Construction Authority (NCA), and the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) to involve Jua Kali artisans in the fabrication of steel casement doors and windows, supporting local craftsmanship.

The President is scheduled to visit Nyandarua County on Thursday to launch the Nyandarua Affordable Housing Project, furthering the government's commitment to providing affordable and accessible housing for all Kenyan citizens.