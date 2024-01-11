Somalia: UN Concerned About the Fate of Personnel Traveling On Helicopter Seized in Somalia

11 January 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The UN remains concerned about the fate of personnel traveling on one of its helicopters in Somalia that reportedly was seized on Wednesday by al-Shabaab militants, though no details were provided.

The helicopter was captured after it was forced to make an emergency landing in an area controlled by the armed group, according to international media reports.

"I can confirm that there was an incident involving a UN-contracted helicopter that took place today in Galmudug in Somalia," UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York at the regular daily briefing.

"Response efforts are underway, but I think you will all understand for the sake of the safety of all those involved we are not going to say any more at this point," he said, adding that "our primary concern is for their safety so we will leave it at that for now."

