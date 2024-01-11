Somalia: A Massive Protest Erupts in Mogadishu Against Ethiopia-Somaliland Deal

Mogadishu, Somalia — Thousands of people took to the streets in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Thursday to protest against the sea access deal between Ethiopia and Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

The protesters gathered at the Eng. Yariisow Soccer Stadium in Mogadishu after marching through different streets.

Senior government officials including Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, members of Somalia's both houses of parliament and the mayor of Mogadishu Yusuf Hussein Jimaale attended the rally and condemned the sea access deal.

The protesters were carrying placards reading "Somali belong to Somalia" and "our seas are not for sale."

The protesters accused Ethiopia of meddling in Somalia's internal affairs and trying to divide the Somali people. They also called for the international community to intervene and stop Ethiopia's aggression.

East African regional body Igad has expressed "deep concern" over tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, warning of potential implications for regional stability.

The demonstration was peaceful and no incidents of violence were reported. The Somali security forces were deployed to maintain order and protect the protesters.