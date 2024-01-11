Namibia: Government Reiterates Condemnation of Israel's Actions in Occupied Palestinian Territory

The government expressed its strong condemnation of Israel's actions, specifically focusing on the killing of innocent civilians and the forcible displacements of Palestinians in Gaza and the remaining areas of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Penda Naanda, the executive director of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, emphasized Namibia's unwavering stance, asserting that the country considers these actions as potentially constituting genocide--a violation deemed impermissible under international law.

"Namibia stands firmly in support of all international initiatives aimed at advancing the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people," stated Naanda.

Drawing on its own historical experiences of illegal occupation and apartheid, Namibia actively participates in the ongoing advisory proceedings at the International Court of Justice. These proceedings specifically address the Legal Consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

Highlighting Namibia's commitment to the Palestinian cause, Naanda referenced President Dr Hage Geingob's statement on 31 December 2023, where he declared, "No peace-loving human being can ignore the carnage waged against Palestinians in Gaza."

Naanda urged all states to fulfill their obligations by taking reasonable measures to halt the alleged acts of genocide perpetrated against the Palestinian people.

Emphasizing Namibia's support, he concluded by endorsing the timely initiative undertaken by South Africa in addressing the ongoing situation.