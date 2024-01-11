Kenya: 5 Things to Expect At Polo This Weekend - Elite Networking, Fab Fashion, Electrifying Music, Dynamic Sport & Non-Stop Entertainment

11 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Polo is quickly becoming Nairobi's must attend sport and event. From the allure of elite networking and the showcase of fabulous fashion to the pulsating beats of electrifying music, dynamic sporting prowess, and the promise of non-stop entertainment, a polo gathering promises you an exciting unforgettable afternoon, one not to be missed, courtesy of Nairobi Polo Club, Capital FM and Tusker Malt. Tickets on sale via https://nairobipolo.hustlesasa.shop/

This January, there's polo action every weekend with different tournaments lineup in store:

Maria Bencivenga Cup (13th - 14th January)

Soldiers Salute Cup (20th - 21st January)

The Chairman's Cup (27th - 28th January)

Here's what to expect at every Polo Tournament this January 2024 at the Nairobi Polo Club

Fab Fashion:

High-Speed Action:

Experiential Experience:

Socializing and Networking:

Winning Teams:

Every weekend, expect to immerse yourself in an atmosphere of refined elegance while being captivated by the thundering hooves and skillful maneuvers on the field. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a fashion connoisseur, or someone seeking a dynamic social setting, Polo will give you an unforgettable wonderful experience that seamlessly blends class, culture, and charisma courtesy of Nairobi Polo Club, Capital FM and Tusker Malt.

This weekend and every weekend, get your tickets via https://nairobipolo.hustlesasa.shop/

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.