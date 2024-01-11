Angola: Afcon'2023 - CAF Finalizes TV Broadcasting Agreements

Luanda — The African Football Confederation (CAF) announced this Wednesday, in Abidjan, the conclusion of global agreements with holders of TV broadcasting rights in Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, North America and the Caribbean, before the start of the African championship (AFCON'2023).

The competition will take place from January 13th to February 11th, 2024, in Côte d'Ivoire, with the presence of 24 teams.

According to the AFCON website, TV broadcast partners also include Sky and BBC (United Kingdom), LaLiga+ (Spain), SportItalia (Italy), Sport Digital (Germany and Switzerland), SportTV (Portugal), Viaplay (Nordic) and Band TV (Brazil).

This is followed by IbeIN Sport, CANAL+, New World TV and approximately 45 Free To Air broadcasters who have also signed their respective partnership agreements with CAF, which will result in AFCON'2023 being broadcast to approximately 180 countries.

The Angola Public (TPA) and TV Girassol will also broadcast this great event in African football.

However, CAF reports that it received approximately 6,000 registrations on average for accreditation for the competition, which represents an increase of more than 100% compared to the 2022 edition which took place in Cameroon and won by Senegal.

The National Team is included in Group D, based in Bouaké, alongside Algeria, its debut opponent playing Monday Jan 15, Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

The country will also be represented by two assistant referees, namely Ivanildo Lopes and Jerson Emiliano dos Santos.

