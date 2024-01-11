Angolan Artists Honored On National Culture Day

Talatona — The handover of merit certificates to arts professionals, employees of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the presentation of the cultural project called "Mbanza Yetu - the country in the Iron Palace" marked the celebrations of national Culture day.

A group of 32 art makers were honored for their contribution to national culture, including Carlos Lamartine, Bonga, Raúl Tulinga, Boto Trindade, João Melo, Betinho Feijó, Fineza Teta, Pérola, Dodó Miranda, Totó, Texas, Emanuel Mendes, Filho do Zua, Jay Lourenzo, Banda Maravilha, Banda Movimento, Gingas do Maculusso, LS Republican, Banda Duia and Kina Kumox and others.

Speaking to ANGOP, the honored artists were unanimous in stating that the gesture serves as an incentive for the future generation that makes art their profession.

Musician and writer Carlos Lamartine stated that his 65 years of artistic dedication and contribution to the development of national culture and the country were fundamental for his recognition, since he has a long history linked to culture and particularly to the country.

He stated that despite being 80 years old, he continues to work and his dream is to build a school where subjects related to art will be integrated.

Visual artist Fineza Teta said that she feels thankful by the fact that she is honored and can witness the gesture.

Recognition, according to the artist, brings a sense of increased responsibilities, boosting continuous work, being aware that it is not going unnoticed.

She promises to keep contributing to the spread of culture, boosting and encouraging young people who have an artistic streak and do not feel motivated to do so, due to the devaluation given to professionals in the field.

The guitarist Texas considers the gesture to be of great importance for his career and for the culture promotion.

The sense of greater responsibility and demand is also expressed by the musician Filho do Zua, having shown the desire to continue to evolve and grow in his career to gain new recognition at all levels.

Moments of music, with the Maria Carolina symphonic orchestra, a performance of a play by the Massoxi Teatro Group, the choral group Lírios and the Maravilha Banda filled the session.

National Culture Day is a date of high historical symbolism. It was established in 1986, in honor of the speech by the founder of the Nation, António Agostinho Neto, given in 1979, on the occasion of the inauguration of the managing bodies of the Union of Angolan Writers (UEA). MAG/CF/jmc