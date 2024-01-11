Angola: Education Ministry Cancels Recruitment Process of New Techers in Cuanza-Norte

Luanda — The mass recruitment of teachers organised by the Education Ministry in November 2023 was cancelled in the northern Cuanza-Norte Province, due to several irregularities detected in the process, minister Luísa Grilo said on Monday, in Luanda Province.

According to her, there was detection of corruption acts, such as forgery of results in more than 200 tests, out of 353 processes selected for the different teaching levels.

Speaking at a press conference, she explained that this measure is due to denunciations made by applicants and other members of the society, adding that "after checking the veracity and noting the irregularities, it was decided to cancel the recruitment tests (in Cuanza-Norte)".

According to the minister, once the tests have been cancelled, the next step will be to publish the lists of the more than 7,000 applicants for a new test to be held on the 26th of this month.

Luísa Grilo guaranteed that the recruitment process will continue until March, despite the constraints in Cuanza-Norte.

She said that the citizens involved in these actions would be held accountable.

She seized the occasion to disclose that the sector needs to recruit 50,000 teachers as new schools come into operation.

"We're satisfied nationwide. The exams went smoothly and everything indicates that, by the end of this month, we'll be in a position to sign the contracts and employ the teachers", Luísa Grilo emphasised.