Rwanda: Basketball - Legacy Tournament Attracts Region's Top Clubs

Uganda's City Oilers, Rwanda's APR, and Burundi's Dynamo - the three teams that will represent the East African region at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2024, have confirmed their participation for the fourth edition of Legacy Tournament 2024 taking place from January 25-27.

Organised by Rwandan topflight basketball side United Generation Basketball (UGB) in partnership with local basketball governing body (FERWABA), Legacy Tournament has been taking place annually since 2018, with an objective to honor club founders Championat Aimable and Jean De Dieu Nizeyimana who pioneered the team's legacy of promoting, developing and empowering future leaders and athletes through the game of basketball.

UGB president Jean-Luc Cyusa told Times Sport that the tournament will be played in various categories including one for professional teams in men's and women's categories, as well as youth and academy categories. A tournament for veterans is also on the agenda.

"The tournament will feature the best teams in the region making it an international competition," Cyusa said in an interview.

In the youth category, he said, the tournament will feature 10 teams representing various academies in boys and girls U18, while four teams will be competing in the veteran's category.

UGB are holders of the men's tournament having edged Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 78-64 victory in the final. In the women's category, Young Sisters beat IPRC-Huye 62-58 to lift the trophy.