Tanzania: Mwinyi Pardons 25 Students Ahead of 60th Anniversary

11 January 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

ZANZIBAR: President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has granted amnesty and released 25 students who were serving sentences ahead of the country celebrating the 60th anniversary tomorrow.

A statement issued by the Isle's Chief Government's Spokesperson, Charles Hillary, on Thursday, stated that 15 of the students hail from Unguja and 10 from Pemba.

"It's the President's custom to issue an apology to some students at the training college during these celebrations," the statement read in part.

The Zanzibar Revolution's 60th anniversary celebrations kicked off three weeks ago with nationwide environment cleaning and projects being launched in various parts of the Isle's.

The climax of the celebration will be on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Historically, the Zanzibar Revolution occurred in January 1964 and led to the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar and his mainly Arab government by the island's majority Black African population.

Read the original article on Daily News.

