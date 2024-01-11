Tanzania: Samia Reshuffles Dart, Tanapa Heads

11 January 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TANZANIA: President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Athuman Kihami as the Chief Executive of Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (DART), replacing Dr Edwin Mhende whose appointment has been revoked.

Dr Kihami is a former Arusha Administrative Secretary.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus, on Thursday, the Head of State further appointed Musa Kuji as the Commissioner of Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA).

Prior to the new role, Mr Kuji was an acting Commissioner of TANAPA.

