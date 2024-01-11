Tunisia Requests Inclusion On List of States to Present Oral Arguments to ICJ On Zionist Violations

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, as part of its unwavering support for the just Palestinian cause, submitted on December 14, 2023 a request for inclusion on the list of States that will present oral arguments before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), on instructions from the President of the Republic.

The argument will be prepared by a national authority with competence in international law. The hearings will begin on February 19, 2024 at the headquarters of the International Court of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Wednesday.

This request falls within the framework of the advisory opinion requested by the General Assembly of the United Nations on the legal consequences of the continued violation by the occupying entity of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory. These include measures aimed at changing the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Al-Quds and the adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures, as well as the impact of the policies and practices of the Zionist entity on the legal status of the occupation.

"This option stems from our country's belief in the symbolism of this opinion, initiated by the most representative body of the United Nations and requested by the main judicial organ of the United Nations," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

It also goes beyond the criminalisation of the massacres committed against unarmed civilians in Gaza, regardless of their legal qualification as genocide, war crimes or crimes against humanity, to include fundamental and existential issues for the Palestinian people concerning their right to self-determination and the legal status of the occupation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In its arguments, Tunisia will seek to expose the lack of international legitimacy of the occupying entity and its gross violation of the fundamental instruments and principles of international law, in the hope that the ICJ's advisory opinion will lead to the unveiling of the usurping and colonial face of the occupied entity before the international community, as was the case with the Court's opinion on the separation wall in July 2004.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Tunisia cannot make any concessions to its firm position on the fundamental Palestinian cause and will not budge from it. It remains open and supportive of initiatives, procedures and declarations that do not date the Palestinian cause from October 7, 2023, do not draw parallels between the victim and the perpetrator, and do not condemn resistance.

It added that Tunisia will not join any proceedings instituted against the occupying entity before the International Court of Justice, as "this would be an implicit recognition of this entity."