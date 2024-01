Rabat — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Morocco the organization of the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced on Wednesday.

This edition, which will be held in April, will be a qualifier for the 2024 World Cup, scheduled for Uzbekistan, the FRMF pointed out on its website.

This is the second futsal AFCON hosted by the Kingdom, following the 2020 edition organized in Laâyoune.