Morocco, Ksa Sign MOU to Promote Cooperation in Mining Sector

Riyadh — Morocco and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed, here Tuesday, a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting cooperation in the mining sector, during the third edition of Future Minerals Forum (FMF).

Signed by Morocco's Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali and Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, this MoU is meant to reinforce bilateral cooperation in industry and mining, as well as the exchange of experiences and expertise.

Both parties also reviewed investment opportunities in the mining sector in both countries, as well as the growing global demand on mines.

Riyadh hosted, on Wednesday, the third edition of Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which brought together 79 countries, including Morocco.

This event aimed at strengthening international cooperation in the production of strategic minerals and highlighting the potential of the mining region which extends from Africa to Western and Central Asia.