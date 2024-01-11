Kenya: We Want Guaranteed Minimum Return Now, Nyeri Farmers Tell Ruto Minister

Nyeri — Coffee farmers in Nyeri have demanded the immediate implementation of Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) for their produce as promised by President William Ruto's campaign in 2022.

The farmers joined by local leaders said it was time the Kenya Kwanza administration delivered on its promise to reward them for turning out to vote for the governing coalition.

"As farmers we woke up very early to vote for this administration but I am a disappointed man," Peter Thandi, a farmer from Mukurwe-ini said during cherry advance launch at Karatina Stadium.

"You promised GMR for our crop. We hear now you want to give us cherry advance of Sh80 in pieces. It is good but we need to know what is the minimum pay for our crop so that we can be contented."

His sentiments were echoed by Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi who said that farmers need GMR and waiver of their debts .

"These farmers want guaranteed pay for their crop. They also want waiver of their debts. This is the only way to pacify them," said Wamumbi.

Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami was more bold saying debts owed by coffee farmers should be written off like the government has done in the past for farmers in the sugar sector.

"Coffee farmers from this region are finding it hard to pay their debts. I was with the President when sugar cane farmers had their debts written off; we need this in coffee sector to spur the industry," said Mukami.

Increased funding

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga was of the opinion that the Cherry Fund should be increased twofold from Sh6.7 million to Sh12 million.

"As a government, we should increase the fund so that farmers will be cushioned when prices are low. Market forces should not make them beggars yet they voted for us," Wamaringa said.

Mukurwe-ini lawmaker John Kaguchia called for establishment of demonstration farms in all factories where farmers will generate income to take care of overhead costs.

On efforts to increase production, the farmers called for the return of subsidized farm inputs such as chemicals and fertilizer saying they are unable to improve production due lack of farm inputs in part due to harsh economic times.

When he rose to speak, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelagui angered farmers by proposing to stagger Cherry Fund payments into two; Sh40 for factory delivery and the reminder for delivery at the mills.