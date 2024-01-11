Namibia: Dordabis Road Race Kicks Off Cycling Season

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power (WPP) Race Series will kickstart the 2024 cycling season on Sunday, 14 January, on the Dordabis Road, east of Windhoek.

The first of the six race-series will start at 07h00 at the NamPower Station entrance on the Dordabis Road, with more than 300 cyclists expected to take part in the event. The organisers have introduced exciting categories in a bid to make the events exciting and inclusive.

These include a mountain bike category, a schools team category, the para-athlete category, the individual category in the time trials event and a regional event that will be hosted outside Windhoek.

Nicole Spangenberg of WPP said registration will be open until 12h00 this afternoon.

"At WPP we aim to create a platform for cycling enthusiasts that is inclusive and accessible to all, with a focus on developing our members to ride with confidence, socially or competitively, regardless of their age or grade. We want the events to attract more cyclists because the sport is good for mental and general health," she said.

Nedbank Namibia head of marketing, Gernot de Klerk, said: "We are excited to host yet another season of cycling. The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series is more than a mere competition, it's a challenging race strategically mapped out to prepare Namibian cyclists for national and international events which ultimately place Namibia as a top contender on international stages. At Nedbank Namibia, our contribution to Namibian cycling dates back to 38 years ago with the oldest cycling race, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge," De Klerk said.

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Series is open to all local cyclists. The registration fee is N$525 for adults, N$315 for juniors, N$1 050 for families, N$285 for social non-riders, N$200 for day riders, and N$2 625 for teams.

The next event will take place on Sunday, 21 January at Teufelsschlucht.

Cyclists interested in taking part in the race series can contact the Windhoek Pedal Power Cycling Club at windhoekpedalpower@hotmail.com