Namibia: Over 39 000 ID Cards Waiting for Collection

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has announced that 39 168 identity (ID) cards have not been collected at its offices countrywide.

In a media statement on Tuesday, the ministry urged those who have applied for ID cards to collect them.

"They can also make arrangements for their IDs to be transferred to the nearest home affairs office, where they can easily collect them," the statement reads.

To do so, customers should visit their nearest home affairs office and submit a consent form, stating they would like their ID card transferred.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the ministry on +264 81 951 0064/65/66 between 08h00 and 17h00, Monday to Friday.