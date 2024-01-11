Namibia: Schimming-Chase to Head Retirement Fund Board

11 January 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Suzie Shefeni

Afra Schimming-Chase has been appointed as Benchmark Retirement Fund's new chairperson.

She has been a member of the fund's board since 2011.

Schimming-Chase has served as the chairperson of the death claims committee in the past.

She says she aims to ensure the fund lives up to its motto of being efficient, trusted and Namibian.

"I envision Benchmark as the premier provider of pension fund benefits for discerning investors, including participating employers, individual members, and pensioners. I see the fund as the epitome of excellence in retirement solutions, akin to the Rolls Royce of retirement funds.

"Our emphasis is on capable and competent management, ensuring a laser focus on mastering the fundamentals, while staying relevant and adaptable in a complex and occasionally uncertain environment," she says.

The fund was established by RFS Fund Administrators in 1999.

