Tanzania Shines At Pacesetters Awards - Local Firms and Leaders Earn Continental Recognition

In a glittering ceremony held in Dar es Salaam recently, Tanzania's entrepreneurial spirit and leadership took center stage as several Tanzanian firms and individuals were recognized at the prestigious Pacesetters Awards Continental Chapter.

The awards, organized by Jubilant Stewards of Africa, celebrate innovation, impact, and exemplary leadership across Africa's SME and mid-sized institutions.

Among the Tanzanian winners were Inter-Consult Limited, lauded for its excellence in the construction and engineering sector, and Ena Coach, whose outstanding performance in both transport and parcel services earned them widespread acclaim. These victories showcased the dynamism and diversity of Tanzania's business landscape, highlighting its potential to thrive on the continental stage.

Beyond business, Tanzania also saw individual leaders like Toyi A. Ruvumbangu of CRDB bank, recognized for his contributions to the financial sector, and Dr. Hezekiah Kariuki, celebrated as CEO of the year. These individual achievements are testaments to the talent and dedication present within Tanzania's workforce, a vital resource for the country's continued progress.

The awards ceremony, held last month, saw participation from top organizations and entrepreneurs from over 30 African countries. This gathering offered a valuable platform for Tanzanian businesses and leaders to network and share best practices with their peers across the continent, fostering collaboration and learning.

Speaking at the event, Jared Oundo, Executive Director of Jubilant Stewards of Africa, emphasized the importance of recognizing not just financial success but also social impact.

"The Pacesetters Awards consider a range of quantitative and qualitative aspects to determine and honor the winners," he said, "We celebrate leaders who are not only driving economic growth but also transforming their communities and making a positive difference in the lives of others."