Kenya: 'What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger - ' Kenya Lionesses Motivated By Past Failures in Pursuit of World Rugby 7s Series Ticket

Nairobi — National women's rugby 7s team captain Grace Adhiambo says past failures to qualify for the World Rugby 7s Series have only increased their hunger to make it to the prestigious tournament.

Adhiambo said the team have always been determined to come back stronger after they fell short at the 2022 Challenger Series in Chile where they lost to Japan in the semi-final.

"That keeps on motivating us...we were in the semi-final with the Japanese and we lost. We didn't give up yet...we are still here. We have worked hard on things that were not working out for us . We have some good technical bench getting for us what we want and the girls have the confidence that heading to the first Challenger Series, we will be able to make it to the HSBC," the skipper said.

Lionesses have a treasured chance of gracing the coveted World Rugby 7s Series when they compete in this weekend's Challenger Series where they face Mexico, China and the Czech Republic in Pool B.

Success in Dubai puts them a step closer towards a first appearance in the competition where they will be dining at the high table of the creme-de-la-creme of women's rugby 7s.

Moreover, it will be an opportunity to exorcise the ghosts of last year when they fell 12-7 to South Africa at the Olympics qualifiers in Tunis, Tunisia in October.

"The game against South Africa was very tough. We were the ones leading until the 13th minute. Coming back home, we went through the video with the coach and we realised the need to work hard until the last seconds of the game. These are the moments we usually dip because everyone is exhausted. We have been really working hard on our conditioning, tackling and defense and you will see a change heading to the HSBC in line with that," she said.

The Lionesses still have a leeway to secure their place at the Paris Games in July when the compete at the Repechage in Monaco, France in June.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander "Sasha" Mutai exuded confidence in the Lionesses' ability to qualify for the second consecutive Olympics.

"The men's team have already qualified for the Olympics...the ladies still have a chance at the Repechage and we are confident they will qualify," he said.