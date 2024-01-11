Kenya: Snow Clinches Safari Tour 3rd Leg in Sigona

Nairobi — Greg Snow fired a closing round of one-under par 71 to win the third leg of Safari Tour Season Three Championship at Sigona Golf Club.

This saw the Muthaiga professional golfer garner a total of 11 under par 277 gross to clinch the four-day extravaganza which attracted over 69 players.

Snow beat Muthaiga teammate and youngster Njoroge Kibubu by a solitary shot to celebrate his first Safari victory of the season.

Snow (69, 69, 68, 71) took control of the scintillating Sigona tussle at halfway on Tuesday and clung onto his lead to the very end.

Despite dropping four shots (3 in the back nine), Snow made five birdies on holes 2, 4, 6, 9 and 15 to prevail in the event which was preceded by Uganda Open and the Vet Lab leg.

Njoroge Kibugu's round of five-under 67 enabled him to finish the Sigona tour in second with a gross total of 10 under par 278 gross.

Kibugu made a total of six birdies (three on both nines) on the closing round four to savour a good finish on the emerald green fairways of Sigona where leading pros have registered good under par scores including eagles.

Homeboy and Day Two leader Mohit Mediratta settled for third place with a gross total of seven-under par281.

Mediratta fired a round of one-under par 71 to end his spirited campaign with vim and vigor after scores of 34 and 37 on the front and back nines.

Thika Sports Club pro Simon Ngige and Mumias long-hitter Dismas Indiza were tied for fourth with a gross total of six-under-par 282.

Meanwhile, Indiza still leads the 2023/24 Safari Tour log after three events.

He is followed by Samuel Njoroge, Daniel Nduva and leg two Vet Lab winner Mike Kisia.

The Safari Tour's fourth leg heads to Limuru Country Club next week.

The series, in its sixth season ,is being used as a yardstick to ascertain regional qualifiers to the Magical Kenya Open Championship.

A total of 8 local pros a.d two from the region will qualify for next month's DO Work Tour (formerly European Tour) event.

The Kenya Open is part of the 2024 Race to Dubai which is featuring three new and distinct phases - five innovative 'Global Swings' from November 2023 to August 2024; an historic 'Back 9' from September 2024 to October 2024; and two 'DP World Tour Play-Offs' in November 2024.

In 2019, the tournament became a European Tour (renamed DP World Tour) event.

The event has been dominated by Europe's Ryder Cup golfers, including Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, Ken Brown, Edoardo Molinari and Christy O'Connor Jnr, as well as future Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

The most successful player is Maurice Bembridge, who recorded three victories between 1968 and 1979

STANDINGS AFTER LEG 3-SIGONA

1 INDIZA, Dismas 163.0points

2 NJOROGE, Samuel 135.5

3 NDUVA, Daniel 115.5

4 KISIA, Mike 108.3

5 SNOW, Greg 107.3

6MEDIRATTA, Mohit 84.0

7 KIBUGU, Njoroge 81.0

8 AINAMANI, Abraham (UG) 80.5

T9 KAMULINDWA, David (UG)77.0

SAFARI TOUR - SIGONA GOLF CLUB

RESULTS

1 SNOW, Greg 277 (-11)

2 KIBUGU, Njoroge 278 (-10)

3 MEDIRATTA, Mohit 281 (-7)

T4 NGIGE, Simon 282 (-6)

T4 INDIZA, Dismas 282 (-6)

6 NJOROGE, Samuel 284 (-4)

7 CHARANIA, Riz 285 (-3)

8 ERICK, Ooko 286 (-2)

9 KISIA, Mike 287 (-1)

10 KIBUGU, Mutahi 288 (Par)