Rwanda: APR Coach Ndanda Blasts Referees Amid Controversial Mapinduzi Cup Elimination

APR FC goalkeepers' coach Aime Desire Ndizeye Ndanda has criticized the referees for taking unfair refereeing decisions that led his team to a shock elimination from Mapinduzi Cup which is underway in Zanzibar.

APR were knocked out of the competition following Tuesday night's 4-2 semi final defeat to Zanzibar's Mlandege on penalties after both sides were locked to a goalless draw in a controversial encounter held at Amaan Stadium.

Sharaf Shabiboub thought he had given the military the lead in the 18th minute when he headed home Ismail 'Pitchou' Nshimirimana's cross but, to the surprise of the Rwandan champions, the match officials ruled his goal out for offside.

The disallowed goal is among key refereeing decisions that didn't go down well with APR and Ndanda claimed that his team fell victim to referees, describing their officiating as a disgrace.

"Everyone has seen the game and you can see how the referees were not fair for APR, we showed how we are good but we are not coming back in the tournament again," Ndanda told the media in a post-match interview.

"They keep doing the same. The referees simply don't give the visiting teams a chance to enjoy football, and even people of Tanzania and Zanzibar but we have shown what we are capable of," he added.

Finalists Mlandege will face either Simba or Singida Fountain Gates in the final. The two teams face off in another semi final taking place on Wednesday, January 10 at Amaan Stadium.

Simba SC, who have lifted the trophy three times, qualified to the semifinals after seeing off Jamhuri SC in the quarterfinal while Singida Fountain Gate FC made it to the last four after beating Azam FC 2-1.

Mapinduzi Cup is an annual competition that forms part of the anniversary celebrations of the Zanzibar revolution. Tanzanian side Azam FC are the most decorated club in the competition with a record five titles.