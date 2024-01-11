Rwanda: Yvonne Kabarokore to Represent Rwanda at Miss Planet International

Yvonne Kabarokore, popularly known on social media as Ivy, is set to represent Rwanda at the fourth edition of Miss Planet International Pageant to take place in Cambodia this year.

The beauty queen, who is currently doing Theater Directing at the New International Performing Arts Institute of Berlin, Germany, confirmed the development to The New Times on Tuesday, January 9, saying that she was approached by the casting team in 2023 and accepted the offer of representing her home country at the global competition.

"Yes, it is true, I'm the one selected to represent Rwanda at this years' Miss Planet International, and it means a lot to get such a platform and showcase the beauty of our culture. The goal is to bring the crown home," Ivy told The New Times.

She becomes the second Rwandan model to be registered for Miss Planet International, after Cynthia Uwimbabazi, who was selected to represent Rwanda at the competition in 2022 but never participated after the competition got halted.

Ïvy is also a performing artiste of Mashirika and has performed at big events locally and international including 'Kwita Izina' among others.

The competition is scheduled to take place in Cambodia between October and November, and the winner is usually awarded various prizes including the grand prize of $25,000 (over 30 million Rwandan Francs).

Miss Planet International has the mission to create positive role models and empower young women to dream and to inspire others to aim high.

The organisation also helps candidates to do their best - in their home communities, their nation and around the world - by helping to bring social change that strengthens the love of all people for each other and to respect the environment.