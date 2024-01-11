Rwanda: Rwf2 Billion Disbursed to Communities Through Mining Revenue Sharing Scheme

Communities hosting mining activities have benefited from infrastructure and various other projects worth up to Rwf2 billion distributed through revenue sharing schemes, according to Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).

The money was spent between 2019 and 2023 on projects such as water and electricity supply, medical facilities, and roads, according to RMB.

The projects are spread in eight Districts.

Nearly Rwf1 billion was spent on water supply projects for more than 59,000 households in Gatsibo, Kamonyi and Rutsiro Districts.

More than Rwf107 million was spent on the construction of an electricity supply line in Kamonyi District.

Up to Rwf208 million was spent on improving progressive terraces on more than 420 hectares in Burera and Rulindo Districts.

A health post worth more than Rwf400 million was built in Burera District and a model village worth Rwf158 million was built for 16 families in Kayonza District.

About Rwf130 million was spent on support to over 860 households affected by disasters in Ngororero District.

Over Rwf51 million was spent on the rehabilitation of a road in Muhanga District while up to Rwf51 million was spent on the prevention of illegal mining in Mukura-Gishwati National Park in Ngororero District.

The revenue sharing scheme was introduced in 2016, when the government sought to disburse up to 10 per cent of mining royal tax to communities hosting mining activities.

Rwanda's mining sector generated $851.6 million (approx. Rwf1 trillion) in export revenues from January to September 2023, representing an increase of 45.6 per cent compared to $584.8 million recorded during the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, the country targets to earn $1.5 billion in 2024, according to RMB.