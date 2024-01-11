Rwanda: Gasogi United Release Kevin Ishimwe

Gasogi United have parted ways with winger Kevin Ishimwe six months before his contract expires.

The club announced the player's release on Tuesday, January 9 via its x account.

Times Sport understands that things have not been smooth between Ishimwe and the club management since he claimed about his salary arrears.

He becomes the second senior player released by the club this window after Cameroonian striker Maxwell Ravel Djoumekou was shown the exit in December 2023.

Ishimwe joined Gasogi on July 18, 2022 after agreeing to a two-year deal. However, his performance left his employers unimpressed as he went on to lose his starting berth.

He previously played for APR FC, Rayon Sports, AS Kigali as well as Kiyovu Sports.