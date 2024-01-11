Rwanda Targets Knockout Stage at Africa Handball Championship

Rwanda's national handball team captain Jean-Paul Muhawenayo says he and his teammates will do whatever it takes to reach the knockout stage at the forthcoming 2024 CAHB African Men's Championship that will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from January 17-27.

Rwanda, who are making a debut at the continental handball competition, have been pooled in Group D alongside DR Congo, Zambia, and Cape Verde.

A delegation of 18 players left Kigali for Cairo on Monday, January 8, where they will be having their final preparations for the tournament and Muhawenayo said his teammates are in good shape and ready to make the country proud.

"Until now, there has been no gap in our team. We had time to prepare and everything went well, the atmosphere is good and the players are in good condition to make Rwandans happy," he said

Rwanda lost 28-35 to Egyptian topflight side Zohour Sporting Club in their first buildup game on Wednesday, January 10, but the team hopes to improve the performance in their next international friendlies against Morocco on January 12 and Congo Brazzaville two days later to boost confidence prior to the competition.

The 26th edition of the CAHB African Men's Championship serves as a qualification event not only for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but also for the 2025 World Men's Handball Championship.

Squad in Egypt

Players: Arsene Uwayezu, Samuel Baninimana, Emmanuel Kubwimana, Samuel Mugabo, Elyse Muhumure, Jean Paul Muhawenayo, Viateur Rwamanywa, Yannick Karenzi, Etienne Ndayisaba, Maliyamungu Nshumbusho, Alexis Nshimiyimana, Samuel Mbesutunguwe, Albert Musoni, Yves Umuhire, Yves Kayijamahe, Guido Urangwanimpuhwe and Fidel Hagenimana.