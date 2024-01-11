Rwanda: Major Tech Conferences Coming to Rwanda in 2024

As Rwanda continues to prioritise digital transformation and cultivate an enabling environment for technological advancement, the country is gearing up to host technology or tech-related conferences in 2024 that are poised to propel it even further.

The events are set to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts, providing a platform to explore, collaborate, and shape the trajectory of technology in Rwanda and beyond.

Here, we list six "major" conferences already announced.

eLearning Africa 2024

Arguably the largest and most comprehensive knowledge-sharing event for digital education, training, and skills on the African continent, eLearning Africa's annual conference and exhibition will take place at Kigali Convention Centre from May 29 to 31.

Coming back to Kigali for its 17th edition, following its 15th edition in 2022, the conference is a global forum for everyone with an interest in education, training, and skills development in Africa. It is also a network of experts, practitioners, policymakers, and investors committed to the future of education and training.

It will be held under the theme "Education Fuels Innovation, Investment Amplifies Skills: Africa's Vibrant Leap Forward."

Mobile World Congress (MWC) Kigali 2024

The three-day event will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre starting on October 29. It brings together industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to collaborate and explore the possibilities of technology.

The preceding edition (MWC Kigali 2023) occurred from October 17 to 19 and was organised by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), building upon the success of its inaugural edition in 2022.

2nd Rwanda STI Conference 2024

The 2nd Rwanda Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Conference 2024 will take place in Kigali from September 23 to 24.

Building upon the success of the first Rwanda STI Conference held in 2022, the conference will focus on promoting climate-resilient agriculture through science, technology, and innovation for improved food security and nutrition.

According to the organisers, the National Council for Science and Technology, it will feature a comprehensive high-quality technical programme including oral and poster presentations from accepted papers, exhibitions, and awarding of best papers and exhibitors. It will also include panel discussions from prominent research, industry, and government leaders, and business and technological exhibits.

2nd Microfinance Tech Summit

The upcoming event, scheduled for May 23 to 24, anticipates drawing more than 500 delegates comprising microfinance institutions, technology experts, policymakers, regulators, and various stakeholders in the microfinance sector.

The primary focus of the gathering is to engage in ongoing discussions on the digitisation of microfinance to enhance customer experience.

It is organised by SNG Events in partnership with the Association of Microfinance Institutions in Rwanda.

11th AfrEA International Conference

With the theme "Technology and Innovation in Evaluation Practice in Africa: The Last Nail on the Coffin of Participatory Approaches?", the conference is scheduled to be held in Kigali from March 18 to 22.

Hosted by the African Evaluation Association (AfrEA), in collaboration with the Rwanda Monitoring and Evaluation Organization (RMEO), the conference seeks, among other things, to empower Voluntary Organizations for Professional Evaluation (VOPEs) to collaborate with national governments in promoting the evaluation agenda. This includes emphasising evidence-based policy formulation and creating a platform for exchanging experiences to strengthen national evaluation capacities.

10th Digital Earth Summit

Organised by the International Society for Digital Earth (ISDE) in collaboration with the University of Rwanda and the Rwanda Convention Bureau, the 10th Digital Earth Summit, themed "Digital Intelligence to Sense our Planet and Sustain its Future" will take place at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village between November 19 and 22.