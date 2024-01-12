South Africa: Gaza - South Africa Levels Accusations of 'Genocidal Conduct' Against Israel At World Court

South Africa addressed the UN's highest court on Thursday in a bid to end the mass killing of civilians in Gaza, accusing Israel of carrying out genocide against Palestinians there - a claim that Israel has strongly denied as "baseless".

The development came amid the ongoing and massive Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas-led terror attacks on 7 October that left some 1,200 Israeli and foreign nationals dead in southern Israel and some 250 taken hostage.

Laying out their case, the South African legal team told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague that Israel had demonstrated a "pattern of genocidal conduct" since launching its full-scale war in Gaza, the 365 square kilometre strip of land it has occupied since 1967.

Unprecedented violence

Israel's actions had subjected the 2.3 million people of Gaza to an unprecedented level of attacks from the air, land and sea, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians and the destruction of homes and essential public infrastructure, insisted Adila Hassim.

Israel had also prevented sufficient humanitarian aid from reaching those in need and created the risk of death by starvation and disease because of the impossibility of providing assistance "while bombs fall", the South Africa lawyer continued.

It was because of these actions that Israel had contravened the Genocide Convention, the ICJ judges heard, in reference to the global treaty inked by Members of the United Nations after the Second World War to prevent crimes against humanity.

The Convention was "dedicated to saving humanity", insisted John Dugard, also representing South Africa, and all countries that had signed up to the Convention "are obliged not only to desist from genocidal acts but also to prevent them", he continued.

This story will be updated soon