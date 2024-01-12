Rwandan Actor Ncuti Gatwa Named Among Top 100 Influential Africans

Ncuti Gatwa has been named by The African Magazine among its annual listing of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023. The list celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors, who have made a positive impact on the continent and the world.

The list features six categories of public office, business, science and academia, creatives, environmental, media and sports.

The creative category which Gatwa is listed on dominates the ranking with 31 representatives, including singers Burna Boy, Tyla, The Weekend, Tems and DJ Snake among others.

Gatwa will appear on Masters of the Air, a nine-part series which premieres on AppleTV, January 26,2024. The drama will also feature famous actors Jimmy Butler, Barry Keoghan, Lauren McQueen and Callum Turner.

In April 2023, Gatwa was named the winner of Radio Times' 'Top 100 TV Stars of 2022', after topping the list of the most influential names in the industry.

About Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa was born on October 15, 1992, in Nyarugenge, Kigali City. He was born to Dr Tharcisse Gatwa, a journalist and prominent writer with a Ph.D. degree in Theology.

Gatwa and his family left for Scotland during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He studied acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, graduating with a BA in Acting in 2013. His family currently lives in London, England.

Gatwa rose to fame when he landed a role in Netflix's hit comedy series 'Sex Education', where he played Eric Effiong. The fourth season was his last.

This year will undoubtedly be huge for him as the BBC confirmed the actor will be the Fifteenth Doctor at the new season of Doctor Who which will premiere in May on the pubcaster in the UK and Disney Plus.

The 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 is a special edition of New African magazine, which offers a comprehensive and insightful overview of the lives and achievements of the selected individuals. The magazine also provides a platform for the readers to learn from their stories, and to be inspired by their examples.