Kenya: Malkia Legendary Setter Wanja Honored to Make National Team Return

Nairobi — Legendary Malkia Strikers setter Janet Wanja has made a return to the national team, almost six years after announcing her retirement, but she comes back on a new capacity as the team trainer.

Wanja, who enjoyed decades of success being at the centre of the national women's volleyball team and her club Kenya Pipeline, will be part of the team's technical bench as they head out to the Africa Zone Five Championships, which will also be used as qualifiers for the Africa Games.

"It feels great to be back with the team. This is something that I always dreamt of after retiring but I didn't expect it to come this soon. But, I am grateful to the Federation for giving me the chance. It feels really amazing," Wanja told Capital Sport.

Wanja is not only expected to use her acquired education in fitness, strength and conditioning to improve the well being of the players, but also pass on her experience to the young crop of players that are currently in the team.

Similar experiences at club level

Wanja has had similar experiences with her club Kenya Pipeline, where she also serves as a gym instructor and fitness trainer.

"Throughout my playing career both in the club and the national team, I never had a female trainer. I saw an opportunity after retiring and also because I am very much interested in fitness, to undertake a course in the same and pursue it as a career," Wanja said.

She further adds; "I know how the female body works and reacts to training and also understand the players. This is why I chose this as a career path."

The 39-year old says she will do a coaching course at some point in the future, but as for now, she will concentrate on helping players both at club and country level play in the best fitness shapes.

Meanwhile, she is confident that her experiences will also come in handy to help the players improve their performance on the court.

Good team with potential

"We have a good team with a lot of potential. We have players who are really good physically and also with a lot of passion for the game. They are always ready for competition even at club level," Wanja notes.

"There is some bit of experience I have gathered and I hope to pass it on to them to ensure that they also succeed," she adds.

At the moment, she will look to help the team qualify for the Africa Games, and hopes she can make history by being part of a winning team both as a player and trainer.

"The first target for the team is to qualify then from there, get to plan for the Africa Games. Heading to Zone Five, I know it will not be easy because teams have really improved but we will fight as a team to ensure that we get that ticket," Wanja opines.

The former setter hopes she can be part of the national team in the long run, especially with the Olympic Games coming in August.