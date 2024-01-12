Kenya: Stars Defender 'Marcelo' Joins Polish Champions in Multi-Million Move

Nairobi — Harambee Stars defender Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma has been unveiled at new Polish top tier club Raków Częstochowa after completing a multi-million transfer from Swedish side AIK.

Rakow are the defending champions of the Polish top tier, the Ekstraklasa, having won it for the first time last season and qualified for the Champions League.

Otieno, who has been with AIK since 2020 has penned a three-year contract with the Polish side, with an option to extend for a further two.

Sh158mn move to Poland

According to reports in the Swedish press, the move will see AIK rake in around 10mn Swedish Krona (Approx Ksh158mn) while the former Gor Mahia left back will earn a salary in the region of 10,000 USD per month (Approx Ksh1.6mn).

"Erick has been a standout player in his position in recent years in Sweden. Now there is an opportunity for him to join us. Erick is a player who fits our philosophy perfectly. He is fast, aggressive and always plays with intensity," a statement from the club's Sporting Director Samuel Cárdenas on their official website stated.

He adds; "Thanks to his qualities on the ball and his consistent play with both feet, he will be an option for both sides as a shuttle player in our system. We are looking forward to seeing Erick in our jersey because he is eager to fight for more titles and prove his worth on the European arena."

The move brings to an end widespread speculation over the left back's future, with several European clubs having been on his radar before he settled on a move to Poland.

A year left on AIK contract

Ouma had one year left on his contract and despite being an integral part of the team and having marked more than 100 games for the top tier club, AIK risked losing him on free or a lesser fee if he moved at the end of the season.

While the new season of the Swedish league is set to start in March, Ouma moves to Poland when their league is midway through. Teams have played 19 games and his new club is placed fourth in the standings with 32 points, nine behind leaders Slask Wroclaw.

Rakow are looking to defend their title, and Marcelo's arrival is expected to boost their bid. The league is however on a winter break until February 11, when they face off with Warta Poznan.

The 27-year old defender arrives deep into Polish winter, which is mostly viewed as the toughest in Europe, but he believes he has what it takes to adapt quick and win a place in the starting team.