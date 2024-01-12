Kenya: MP Nyoro Unveils Masomo Bora Program to Enhance Education

Nairobi — Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has launched an education support program in which learners will pay as little as Sh1,000 for fees.

The program known as "Masomo Bora", significantly reduces the burden on parents in what was blamed on school dropouts.

"Under this provision, students are only required to pay Sh1,000 per term, significantly reducing the financial burden on parents," Nyoro said Thursday when he launched the program.

It covers the entire expenses of students in 17 selected schools, including the provision of school uniforms.

Nyoro said investments are being made in school infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and sanitary facilities.

An allocation of Sh10 million has been set aside for the procurement of revision books and nutritious meals are being provided six days a week to students in all 62 day secondary schools.

"Needy students in both boarding schools and higher learning institutions will receive financial support," he said.

A program to renovate and tile all 112 primary schools in the constituency has been initiated.

Nyoro, who has topped several polls as Kenya's most transformative legislator, unveiled the initiative on Thursday said he is determined to ensure more children complete their education.

Key components of the program include school fee waivers, infrastructural improvements, nutritional support, and bursaries, all aimed at ensuring that students in Kiharu receive quality education and support.

It aims to benefit a total of 15,000 students enrolled in the 62 Day Secondary Schools spread across the Kiharu Constituency.

The financing for this ambitious program is drawn primarily from the National Government Development Fund (NGCDF).

Under the program, exceptional performance will be rewarded, with the most improved day school principal receiving a trip to Dubai, and the best-performing subjects being awarded trips to Mombasa.

The "Masomo Bora" program has several overarching goals, including elevating education levels by fostering changes in attitude, character, and confidence among students.

It also highlights the importance of environmental conservation alongside motivation and aims to enhance enrolment and transition rates to secondary schools.

This program builds upon the success of its pilot phase, which benefited approximately 13,000 students through school fees payments.

Ndindi Nyoro's commitment to the educational well-being of his constituents earned him the title of the best-performing lawmaker in 2023, as awarded by Infortrak Research company.

The "Masomo Bora" program has already garnered significant interest from other Members of Parliament.

Fourteen MPs visited Kiharu Constituency for benchmarking, and eight more MPs are gearing up to launch similar initiatives within their respective constituencies. Nyoro has also received an invitation to serve as the guest of honour in Kiambaa for the launch of a similar project.

The "Masomo Bora" program represents a holistic approach to education that goes beyond addressing immediate financial barriers. It underscores the importance of infrastructure, nutrition, and recognition of educational achievements.

The involvement of other MPs and benchmarking visits highlight the potential for positive collaboration and the replication of successful models in other regions.