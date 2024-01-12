Kenya: Relief for Girl Admitted to Lenana Boys After She Gets Placement At Ng'iya Girls High School

Kisumu — It was a sigh of relief for a Siaya girl who was admitted to Lenana Boy's High School after she was issued with another calling letter to Ng'iya Girls High School.

Gloria Adhiambo Owino, who topped her class at Nyalgunga primary school in Alego Usonga Sub County was placed in a wrong school.

On Thursday, after her story was highlighted in the media, the county director of education Mbugua Kabaki says the girl has been placed to Ngi'ya, equally a National School.

Adhiambo had wished to study at Alliance, Kisumu or Starehe Girls Schools.

Kabaki says the anomaly was regretted but the situation has been rectified.

Earlier, he said the matter is a small error that will be definitely corrected

Adhiambo, aged 14, had scored 389 points in KCPE placing her in a national school.

"As a family we were very happy with the results and were expecting to get a good national school," she told a local radio station.

However, her joy and that of her family was short-lived when her calling letter read Lenana Boys School.

"When I downloaded my calling letter in a local cyber café, I was perplexed to find that I am joining Lenana, which is a boy's school," she said.

Adhiambo says she was thrown into confusion wondering why her placement was at a boy's school.

As parents plan to take their children to secondary school next week, Adhiambo says they are stranded and are unable to make any move.

"I have been visiting the cyber café to see if I can get another calling letter owing to the fact that I placed three schools, but nothing is forthcoming," she added.

Her interest now lies with joining Kisumu Girls but she faces a challenge of paying school fees.

The mother, Margaret Awuor, says she is not in a position to see her daughter in a national high school.

"We are unable to sustain payments of school fees in a national school," she said.

Awuor says her efforts to land a scholarship even with the banking institutions has failed since all the applications have turned negative.

Adhiambo has instead appealed to local leaders to come to her aid as she fears dropping out from joining Secondary School.

"As I plead with the education officials to look into my placement, I also want to call for support from well-wishers to enable me to join school," she said.