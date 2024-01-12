Egypt - Further Information: Politician's Son Unjustly Jailed for a Decade: Anas Al-Beltagy

press release

Anas al-Beltagy has been arbitrarily detained for over a decade solely due to his family affiliation. Since his arrest in December 2013, the Egyptian authorities have subjected him to a catalogue of human rights violations including enforced disappearance and torture and other ill-treatment.

Since his transfer to the 10th of Ramadan Prison on 8 June 2023, he has been held in prolonged solitary confinement and denied any prison visits. His only contact with the outside world is through his appearances via video link at his pre-trial detention renewal hearings. During his last hearing held in November 2023, he was interrupted by the judge and his audio was muted while he was complaining about his treatment and prison conditions, raising further concerns about his wellbeing. He must be immediately and unconditionally released.

