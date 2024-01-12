Tanzania: Hive of Activity On Z'bar Revolution Day

Zanziba — ZANZIBAR: ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi is this afternoon scheduled to lead thousands of Zanzibaris to celebrate the 60th revolution anniversary at the newly refurbished New Amaan Sports Complex.

Union President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan is already in the Spice Islands, leading the union delegation to the great day.

With her are Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango; Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa; Deputy Prime Minister Dr Doto Biteko; ministers and other senior government leaders and executives.

Contrary to traditions, this year's revolution festivity climax is conducted in the afternoon to allow Muslim to participate to the Friday prayers.

Tanzania's flag colours--black, green, yellow and blue--dominate the Zanzibar streets, especially government buildings, which have been nicely decorated as part of preparations for the diamond jubilee.

The climax celebrations at the imposing New Amaan Sports Complex follows almost a month of tight schedule that entailed opening and laying foundation stones for various social and economic projects in the country.

The countrywide celebrations started on December 20, 2023 with all districts in Unguja and Pemba participating in environment cleanness as well as decorating their respective buildings and offices.

All national leaders--President Mwinyi; First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman; Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla; Speaker of the House of Representatives Zubeir Ali Maulid; ministers and retired national leaders were assigned to launch or lay the foundation stones for various projects.

Zanzibaris are expected to throng the new sports complex to rejoice the fruits of self-rule, thanks to the glorious revolution that ousted the Arab Sultan's rule.

And, the islanders are especially proud of the eighth revolutionary government under Dr Mwinyi for the great achievements both in social and economic development albeit in a short period of hardly four years.

Since Dr Mwinyi ascended to the highest office at Vuga suburb in November 2020, Zanzibaris have witnessed speedy execution of development projects in both social and economic sectors.

Construction of storey-building primary and secondary schools; fully equipped district and regional referral hospitals; modern markets; trunk, regional and feeder roads; sea ports; and airports are among the executed projects that thrill Zanzibaris.

Economic empowerment of small entrepreneurs especially fishermen and seaweed farmers are President Mwinyi's priority as part of his blue economy policy.

The traditional pomp, parades by members of the security and defence forces, singing and enthusiastic wananchi are some of the things that will beatified the festivity.