Angola: Sociologist Laurindo Vieira Murdered in Luanda

11 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan sociologist and university professor, Laurindo Vieira, died on Thursday, in Luanda, victim of murder.

According to TV Zimbo, Laurindo Vieira was shot outside a bank branch in the Patriota area, municipality of Talatona, by two individuals traveling on a motorbike.

While in life, Laurindo Vieira was the rector of the Gregório Semedo University.

Born in Dange-Quitexe, in the province of Uíge, he had a degree in sociology and a master's degree in educational sciences from the University of Porto, in Portugal.

The university professor gained recognition for his work in the educational field and as a commentator on TV Zimbo and TPA. OHA/DOJ

